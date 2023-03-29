Lady Tigers Show Out in Alabama

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington Lady Tigers Softball Team headed down to Florence, Alabama to play in a tournament last weekend, March 17-18. The Lady Tigers played incredible in five games, winning four and tying one.

In the first game, Lexington played was against West Limestone. Both teams battled with Lexington scoring one run in the first inning for an early lead and added another run in the top of the third to go up by two. West Limestone put up two runs in the bottom of the third to tie the game up. The score would not change through out the rest of the game, resulting in a tie between the two teams.

The second game saw the Lexington Lady Tigers collected…

