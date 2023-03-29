Henderson County North Baseball at the Halfway Mark of the Season

Article by Jordan Morris-

As the Henderson County North Tigers get set to start the second half of their Middle School Baseball season, they sit at 3-3 in the Conference. They have victories vs Adamsville (2) and Decatur County and they have lost to McNairy County (2) and Chester County. They play in a very competitive Conference which consists of Henderson County North, Henderson County South, Lexington Middle, Decatur County, Chester County, Hardin County, McNairy County, and Adamsville.

The first loss to McNairy County was a pitching duel for the longest that ended 4-0. Henderson County could only muster 1 hit by Webb White but couldn’t scratch any runs. Jayce Wadley and White both gave the Tigers a chance with their performances on the Mound.

In the return game to McNairy, the Tigers bats were hot, accumulating…

For complete coverage, see the March 29th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!