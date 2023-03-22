Scotts Hill Moves Forward with Water Improvement Plans

Article by Steve Corlew-

In a brief meeting, the Scotts Hill City Board voted to move forward with the next phase of improvements to the town’s water system.

For months the board has been discussing how to improve its system and solve future supply problems. The solution, approved Monday night, March 20th, could even allow for future growth.

With only four board members present, the city board gave TLM Associates of Jackson approval to move forward with the plans to connect to the Parson’s water system.

The special called meeting was needed in order to meet deadlines with the state and to take advantage of a special 70 percent loan forgiveness program.

The $1.7 million dollar project would connect the Scotts Hill water system to the Parson’s water system, bypassing Decaturville.

“This is phase two and phase three to complete the emergency water connection,” system manager Clayton Alexander explained.

The city will have to…

For complete coverage, see the March 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!