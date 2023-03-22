Scotts Hill Lady Lions Softball Collect Three Wins in Week One

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lady Lions traveled to Jackson, Tennessee for the first game of the season to take on Trinity Christian Academy. Scotts Hill Lady Lions had all cylinders firing on offense on Monday, winning big over Trinity Christian Academy 10-1

Harper was the leading pitcher for Scotts Hill Lady Lions. The ace surrendered one run on four hits over six and a third innings, striking out five and walking one. Karley Bedwell threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.

The Lady Lions were led at the plate by Katie Harper and Kiersten Perry. Harper went…

