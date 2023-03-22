Lions Baseball Off to a Hot Start in Week One

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lions Baseball Program started the season by heading to Martin, Tennessee to take on Westview High School last Monday, March 13. The Lions were trailing after the first inning against the Chargers, but the Lions finished the game out scoring eight runs and collected the 8-4 victory.

Kyle Carter started on the mound for the Lions. Hayden Smith and Kash Eason came in as the relief pitchers in the game and helped the Lions close-out the win.

Chance Rogers was the leader at the plate for the Scotts Hill Lions. Rogers went 4 for 4 at the plate, with two RBIs and two runs scored. Jackson Crider finished 2 for 4, with one RBI and two runs scored. Ripken Clenny went 2 for 3, with one RBI and a run scored. Riley Jowers went 3 for 4, with one RBI. Myles Maness finished with and RBI as well.

The second game of week one for the Lions saw them travel to Milan, Tennessee to take on the Bulldogs last Tuesday, March 14. The Lions trailed quickly and could not…

For complete coverage, see the March 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

