LHS Tigers Baseball Start the Season with Three Losses

Article by Jordan Morris-

Lexington Tigers Baseball Team’s first game of the season saw them travel to Riverside to face their Rival Panthers. The Lexington Tigers watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 3-0 loss to Riverside on Monday, March 14.

Ryder Blankenship started the game for the Lexington Tigers. The righthander surrendered two runs on three hits over three innings, striking out four. Jack Taylor and Jackson Coffman entered the game from the bullpen, throwing two innings and one inning respectively.

There were only four players for the Tigers to even put the bat to the ball. Jack Taylor, Ryder Blankenship, Harley Allen, and Owen Foster each collected one hit to lead Lexington Tigers. This was a tough game for Lexington on the offensive side of the baseball.

In the second game, the Tigers hosted the Riverside Panthers wanting to collect…

For complete coverage, see the March 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

