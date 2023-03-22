Firefighters Busy Installing Smoke Detectors After Tragedies

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Henderson County Fire Department and the Lexington Fire Department have more smoke detectors on the way after recent tragedies created a huge demand.

Both departments are reporting that they should have more of the 10-year smoke detectors in stock after running out this past week.

There was a surge in smoke detector request and installations after first fire deaths in Lexington in 25 years, March 6th. Two people died in that blaze. This past week neighboring Chester County also saw a fire fatality with the death of a 5-year-old.

Henderson County Fire Chief Lynn Murphy reported that his department was out of detectors on Thursday, March 16th but a new stock was received by press time and Lexington Police Chief Jeff Middleton said his department was running very low. The city ran out by Friday. The state only ships the departments 100 at a time.

Both departments have created a waiting list and will…

For complete coverage, see the March 22nd edition of The Lexington Progress.

