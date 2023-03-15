Article by Steve Corlew-

Henderson County Mayor Robbie McCready delivered his first “State of the County” address, Tuesday, March 7th, at the Lexington Rotary Club.

McCready reflected on his first six months in office and discussed the future of Henderson County. McCready took office September 1, 2022.

The mayor began by bragging on the Henderson County Commission’s support of the Chamber of Commerce’s Festival of Lights on the court square.

“When you talk to your commissioners say, ‘thank you’,” McCready said. “They allocated money toward our Chamber of Commerce to have that on the square.”

The city of Lexington helped support in the project. Lexington allocated its Christmas decoration funds to the chamber. McCready said the Chamber made a positive impact with the celebration’s activities.

Among those activities was the installation of a temporary ice-skating rink on the courtyard. McCready added that chamber was able to…

