SH Lady Lions Fall to the Lady Vikings in the State Tournament

Lady Lions Suffer Heartbreaking Defeat in State Tournament

The Scotts Hill Lady Lions Basketball Program traveled to Murfreesboro last Thursday, March 9. The Lady Lions had competed in the tournament last year and lost in the first round. Unfortunately, Scotts Hill was eliminated in the first round again by the Community High School Lady Vikings in a game that went down to the wire. The Lady Lions lost the game by one point, with a final score of 52–53.

The Lady Lions started the game with an 11-point first quarter, while the Lady Vikings had 13 points. In the second quarter, Scotts Hill took the lead by adding 14 points to their total, and Community netted 11 points. The Lady Lions headed to halftime with a one-point lead and a score of 25–24. The third quarter saw Scotts Hill grow their lead to four points by scoring 16 points, and Community posted 13 points in the quarter. In the final quarter of play, the Lady Lions posted 11 points to the Lady Vikings 16, giving the Lady Vikings the win. Free throws were the leading contributor to the Lady Lions loss. Scotts Hill only made four of the 13 free throws they attempted in the game.

