Lexington Tigers Soccer Team Kicks off The New Season with a Win

Lexington High School Tigers Soccer

Photo by Phil Blakley / Lexington Progress

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington High School Tigers Soccer Program traveled to Jackson Christian School to take on the Eagles this past Saturday, March 7. Lexington was able to collect a win over the Jackson Christian by a wide margin. The Tigers finished the game with five goals while they held the Eagles to only one goal in the contest. Great way to start the season for the Tigers with a win.

The Lexington Tigers Soccer Club headed to Crockett County to face-off with the Cavaliers this past Monday. The Tigers will be playing in the Smokey Mountain Cup Friday to Sunday, March 17-19, before spring break.

