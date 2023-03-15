Benton County Accident Claims a Life

Article by Steve Corlew-

A 35-year-old Henderson County man died in a single-vehicle accident Monday, March 6th, in Benton County.

James Nicholas Mock, known as “Big Guy” was killed in the early morning accident. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol the Kenworth truck he was driving left the road and overturned on Rockport-Mcillwan Road.

Nick Mock was known for his work with the Tax Payers of Henderson County, a group that works to ensure local governments provides access to meetings and citizens have a voice in issues. Mock would provide Facetime live broadcast of city and county meetings.

Subscribe Today!