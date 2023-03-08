Scotts Hill Lions Knocked Out of Regional Tournament

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lions basketball team traveled to Douglass High School to play the Stallions in the semifinals of the regional tournament last Tuesday, February 28. The Lions had a disappointing outing by their standards in the game. Scotts Hill’s season came to an end with Douglass beating them 44–78.

The Lions started the game with their worst quarter of the season, posting only two points while giving up 23 points to the Stallions. The Lions had a 15-point second quarter, and the Stallions added 16 points to their total. Scotts Hill went into the half trailing by 22 points with a score of 17-39. The Lions managed to accumulate 19 points in the third quarter compared to the Stallions 23. In the fourth quarter, Scotts Hill netted seven points, and Douglass posted 16 more points and went on to win the game.

Luke Ledbetter was the leading scorer for the Scotts Hill Lions. Ledbetter had…

