Scotts Hill Lady Lions Win Regional Semifinals

The Scotts Hill Lady Lions basketball program traveled to Memphis for the semifinals of the regional tournament this past Monday, February 27. This game went down to the wire, and the Lady Lions came out as the winners. Scotts Hill finished the game with 62 points, while the Memphis Business Academy posted 58, giving the Lady Lions the four-point win.

The Lady Lions started the contest by only netting six points, while Memphis Business scored 14 points. The second quarter saw Scotts Hill accumulate 15 points to Memphis Business’s eight. The Lady Lions went into halftime trailing by one point with a score of 21-22. Scotts Hill had another six-point quarter in the third quarter and gave up 12 to Memphis Business. In the final quarter of play, the Lady Lions completed the comeback by scoring 19 points and holding Memphis Business to 13, moving on to the next round of the regional tournament.

Julie Hampton led the Lady Lions in scoring. Hampton finished..

