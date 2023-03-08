Scotts Hill Aldermen Postpone Action on Water Plant Upgrade

Article by Steve Corlew-

The Scotts Hill Board of Aldermen tabled action, Monday night, March 6th, on improvements to the Bath Springs water treatment plant as they tried to balance the need for the improvements with its cost.

Increase in the construction cost and the infrastructure available are creating a barrier for the city to make improvements on that end of the water system.

In January the board voted to begin exploring the addition of a third well at Bath Spring and they have met with an engineer from TLM and Associates of Jackson.

The board held a work session on Thursday, March 2nd, about water system upgrades and expansions and continued its discussion at its regular monthly meeting.

Among the options being explored by the city include the addition of another water storage tank. Clayton Armstrong, general manager of the system, told the board that the engineers currently have a quote on a 225,000-gallon tank at $2.2 million. He added that a 400-500,000-gallon tank would cost…

