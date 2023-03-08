Lady Lions Named Regional Champions

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lady Lions basketball program traveled to Douglass High School for the finals game of the regional tournament this past Wednesday, March 1. The Lady Lions took on their rival Riverside Lady Panthers to see who would be crowned regional champions. The Lady Lions ultimately defeated their rival with a seven-point victory to become the regional champions. The final score of the contest was 52-45.

The first quarter saw Scotts Hill post 19 points to Riverside’s 13. In the second quarter, the Lady Lions added nine points to their total while holding the Lady Panthers to four. The Lady Lions headed into halftime with an 11-point lead over the Lady Panthers and a score of 28-17. Scotts Hill added eight points to their total in the third quarter, and Riverside scored nine. In the fourth quarter, the Lady Lions scored 16 points and gave up 19 points to the Lady Panthers. Despite getting beat in the last two quarters, Scotts Hill came out as victors.

The leading scorer for the Lady Lions was Heather Bartholomew. Bartholomew dropped…

