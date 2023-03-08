Lady Lions Advance to State Tournament

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lady Lions easily advanced to the TSSAA BlueCross Basketball Championship tournament for the second time in two years by defeating Manassas High School at home, 70-27, on Saturday, March 4th.

The first quarter of the contest saw Scotts Hill post 19 points while holding Manassas to six. The Lady Lions continued their scoring onslaught with a 21-point second quarter, and the Lady Tigers netted nine points. Scotts Hill went into halftime ahead by 25 points with a score of 40-15. The second half began with the Lady Lions adding 20 more points to their total while the Lady Tigers only accumulated two points. Both teams scored ten points each in the final quarter of the contest, giving the Lady Lions the easy victory.

Two players led the scoring punch for the Lady Lions. Julie Hampton and Kaylin Wade each scored 19 points in the game. Mallory Puckett had a 16-point outing for Scotts Hill. Jaden Scates posted six points of her own. Heather Bartholomew finished the game with four points. Lacie Dunavant, Lacey Maness, and Brooklyn Wilkerson all had two points apiece as well.

Heather Bartholomew was the assist leader for Scotts Hill. Bartholomew accumulated…

For complete coverage, see the March 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!