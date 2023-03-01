Tigers Lose Consolation Game to Chester County

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington Tigers basketball club traveled to Chester County for the district tournament and took on the Eagles last Tuesday, February 21. The Tigers wanted to come out and win the consolation game to collect some momentum heading into the regional tournament. Unfortunately, the Tigers could not get the win in the game. The game went down to the wire, and the final score of the contest was 64-66 in favor of Chester County.

In the first quarter, the Tigers accumulated 17 points, and the Eagles had 18 points. The second quarter saw Lexington post 11 points but allow Chester County to score 20 points. Heading into halftime, the Tigers were trailing by ten points with a score of 28-38. The Tigers cut the Eagles’ lead in the third quarter by scoring 16 points to their 11. Lexington could not complete the comeback. The Tigers score 20 points to Chester County’s 17, giving the Eagles a two-point victory.

Aiden Valle and Rocky Hurley led the Tigers in scoring. Hurley and Valle both had…

