Scotts Hill Lions Secure Runner-Up in District

The Scotts Hill Lions basketball team had advanced themselves to the finals of the district tournament. The Lions faced off against the Bolivar Tigers this past Monday, February 20, to see who would be crowned champion. The Lions came up just short of the Tigers, but they did finish second in the tournament. Scotts Hill lost the game by seven points with a final score of 63-70.

The Lions started the game by scoring 21 points and holding the Tigers to 15. In the second quarter, Scotts Hill posted 15 points while Bolivar had 22 points. The Lions went into halftime trailing by one point with a score of 36–37. The Lions came out at the start of the second half and scored 11 points, but the Tigers accumulated 13 points of their own. Scotts Hill put up 16 points in the final quarter of play, but Bolivar maintained the lead by scoring 20 points and collected the win.

Scotts Hill’s scoring leader for the game was Luke Ledbetter. Ledbetter posted…

