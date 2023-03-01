Scotts Hill Lions Defeat Trezevant in Quarterfinals

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill basketball program hosted the first game of the regional tournament this past Saturday, February 25. The Lions went head-to-head with the Trevor Lawrence Bears in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Scotts Hill was able to secure the victory over the Bears with a final score of 59–51. The Lions want to make a big run in the regional tournament.

The first quarter of the game saw the Lions post 11 points while holding the Bears to four. In the second quarter, Scotts Hill added another 11 points to Trezevant’s 23. The Lions headed into halftime trailing by five points with a score of 22–27. Scotts Hill accumulated 16 points to Trezevant’s 14 and cut the lead to three heading into the fourth quarter. In the final quarter of play, the Lions took the lead, posting 21 points and holding the Bears to ten. The Lions completed the comeback for the win.

Luke Ledbetter led the Lions in scoring. Ledbetter had an…

