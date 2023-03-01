School Board Approves Director’s Contract, Textbooks

Article by Steve Corlew-

With little fanfare, the Lexington City School Board gave its approval to a new four-year contract for the Director of Schools, during its regular session, February 21st.

The issue of Cindy Olive’s contract has been before the board since October 2022 when the board said they would like to get an early start on the contract negotiations. Olive’s contract did not expire until June 30, 2023.

In November, the board approved an offer to Olive, but in December they renegotiated the offer after learning that Olive had not signed the original offer. In January 2023 the board postponed approval of the contract when they discovered the board may not have complied with the proper laws regarding the meeting notice.

According to a 2012 Tennessee Attorney General’s opinion, school boards had to give a 15 day notice prior to a meeting stating that they plan on giving the director a contract extension and it must be on the meeting agenda.

The board moved…

For complete coverage, see the March 1st edition of The Lexington Progress.

