Lady Tigers Win Consolation Game

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington Lady Tigers basketball team headed to Chester County to play their second game in the district tournament. The Lady Tigers played Hardin County last Monday, February 20. Lexington wanted to win this game to build some momentum going into the regional tournament. The Lady Tigers were able to secure the win with ease over Hardin County with a final score of 51-33.

The Lexington Tigers started the first quarter slow, only posting seven points while holding Hardin County to six. In the second quarter, Lexington did some major damage by scoring 18 points to Hardin County’s four. The Lady Tigers went into halftime leading by 15 points with a score of 25-10. The start of the second half saw Lexington add 12 points to their total, while Hardin County had 10 of their own. In the fourth quarter, Lexington finished with 14 points, and Hardin County netted 13 points as well, giving Lexington the win.

The scoring leader for the Lady Tigers was Kylie Waldrep. Waldrep posted…

