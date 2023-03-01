Lady Tigers Knocked Out of Regional Tourney

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington High School Lady Tigers basketball team had a quarterfinal matchup this past Friday, February 24. The Lady Tigers headed to South Gibson to face off against the Lady Hornets in the regional tournament. The Lady Tigers were unable to take down the Lady Hornets and have been eliminated from the regional tournament. The final score of the contest had Lexington down 36–57 to South Gibson.

Lexington’s first quarter was their worst quarter of the contest. Lexington only scored six points in the first quarter while the Lady Hornets posted 12. The Lady Tigers had 13 points in the second quarter, while the Lady Hornets finished with 11. The Lady Tigers went into halftime trailing by four points with a score of 19-23. In the third quarter, Lexington accumulated eight points to South Gibson’s 17. The fourth quarter saw the Lady Tigers only add nine more points to their total, and the Lady Hornets had 17 and closed out the game.

Callie McDonald led the Lady Tigers in scoring. McDonald had…

