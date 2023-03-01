Community Band Seeks Musicians

Article by Steve Corlew-

A second annual community band performance is being planned for June and the group is seeking musicians.

Westover School’s Trevor Mayhall it heading up the effort. Plans are to perform works by Samuel Hazo, Johan de Meij, Cecile Chaminade and more.

Guest soloists will include The University of Tennessee faculty member and principal flautist for the Jackson Symphony, Charles Lewis.

The concert will be held at Lexington High School and is free to the public.

For information contact Trevor Mayhall at 731-487-5531.

