City Board Debate Subdivisions, Speed Bumps at Monthly Session

Cecil McNatt addressed the Lexington City Board, Monday, February 27th about his lots in the Beasley Subdivision.

Photo by Steve Corlew / Lexington ProgressArticle by Steve Corlew-

The Lexington City Board debated speed bumps, employee raises, subdivision issues and a parks grant application during its regular monthly meeting, Monday, February 27th.

A large crowd attended the session as board members worked through a lengthy agenda spending nearly three hours on a variety of issues. The meeting included two executive sessions where aldermen recessed to discuss a legal matter with City Attorney Ken Walker.

Alderwoman Sandra Wood presided over the meetings in Mayor Jeff Griggs absence.

Alderman Jack Johnson left the session for about thirty minutes from 7:45 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. to attend the County Commission meeting. Johnson serves on both the city board and the county commission.

Early in the meeting, under old business, board members tried to resolve an ongoing issue with Cecil McNatt over property development in the Beasley subdivision. McNatt and his family have been trying to develop five lots in Beasley Subdivision in north Lexington. They have been seeking the city board’s approval to pave the streets and install septic systems. Questions over who should be responsible for the development have been before the board since last year. During one meeting last year McNatt told…

For complete coverage, see the March 1st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!