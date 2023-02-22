Tigers Lose in District Semi-Final Game

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington Tigers basketball program traveled to Chester County to face the Hardin County Tigers in the semi-finals of the district tournament on Saturday, February 18. The Tigers wanted to get to the championship game of the tournament. Unfortunately, the Tigers were unable to defeat Hardin County. Lexington lost the game by ten points, with the final score of the contest being 42-52.

The Tigers posted 17 points in the first quarter, while Hardin County started with 13 points of their own. The second quarter saw Lexington score only seven points while Hardin County posted 13 more points. The Tigers went into halftime trailing by two points with a score of 24–26. At the start of the third quarter, the Tigers had 12 points to Hardin County’s 17. Lexington could not overcome Hardin County in the fourth quarter, scoring only six points to their total, while Hardin County netted 15 points of their own.

The Lexington Tigers’ scoring leader was Rocky Hurley. Hurley posted…

