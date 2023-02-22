New Director Named For Henderson County 911

Article by Steve Corlew-

A new 911 Director was named by the Henderson County Emergency Communications District Board Thursday, February 16th.

The board named Ken Boroughs to replace long time director Pam Tolley who retired in January.

Boroughs, worked 30 years at Jackson Med-Link. He will begin his duties once he has given notice to his current employer and has completed his evaluation and orientation. Boroughs previously worked at the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department and Decatur County Sheriff’s Department. Boroughs told the board he will have to give four weeks’ notice.

The board originally had four candidates for the position, but two withdrew just prior to the selection of Boroughs. County Commissioner Blake Stanfill, who was present at the meeting, withdrew his name prior to the interview process and Billy Wayne Todd withdrew prior to the meeting.

The board interviews the two remaining candidates, Boroughs and Assistant Director, Sherry Mills Garland, before…

