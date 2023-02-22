Lady Lions Win Nailbiter Over Boliver

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lady Lions basketball team went head-to-head with the Bolivar Tigers in the semifinals of the district tournament last Thursday, February 16. The Lady Lions had a regular solid season overall and wanted their good play to continue into tournament play. Scotts Hill and the Lady Tigers game went down to the wire, and Scotts Hill won the game by one-point with a final score of 50-49.

In the first quarter, the Lady Lions had a slow start, scoring only five points to the Lady Tigers’ eight. The second quarter saw Scotts Hill post 17 points while Bolivar scored 14. The Lady Lions and Lady Tigers headed to halftime all square at 22 apiece. Scotts Hill added 12 points to their total in the third quarter, but Bolivar posted 16 points to take the lead. In the final quarter, the Lady Lions battled back and took the lead, scoring 17 points to the Lady Tigers’ 11. Scotts Hill’s fourth-quarter push got them the win.

The Lady Lions were led in scoring by Lacie Dunavant. Dunavant had…

