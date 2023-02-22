Lady Lions Become District Champions

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lady Lions basketball program faced off with the Riverside Lady Panthers in the finals of the district tournament this past Saturday, February 18. The Lady Lions had one thing on their mind this game, and that was to be crowned the champions of their district. Scotts Hill finished the game with a four-point win over the Lady Panthers with a final score of 40-36.

In the first quarter, the Lady Lions had 13 points and held the Lady Panthers to eight. The second quarter saw Scotts Hill post only five points while Riverside scored 13. The Lady Lions went into halftime trailing by three points with a score of 18-21. At the start of the second half, Scotts Hill added 10 points to their total and contained Riverside, only allowing them to score seven. In the final quarter, the Lady Lions finished with 12 points while holding the Lady Panthers to another seven-point quarter.

The Lady Lions were led in scoring by Julie Hampton. Hampton scored…

