T. J. Hart Signs with the Bethel Wildcats

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington Tigers’ football program had another player’s dream come true this past Tuesday, February 7th. T.J. Hart, a former offensive lineman, and linebacker for the Tigers, signed his letter of intent to play for the Bethel Wildcats.

Hart has had an outstanding career for the Big Red and is looking to really make an impact for the Wildcats.

“T.J. Hart is a very intelligent young man with a bright future ahead of him,” Coach Bryant Hollingsworth said. “He will do great things at Bethel, and he will also be very successful even after his college days.”

He was a force to be reckoned with on both sides of the ball. Hart’s impressive career stats include 225 tackles, 19 sacks, 37 tackles for loss, nine forced fumbles and 53 pancake blocks.

On top of those accomplishments, Hart was selected to the 2022 West Tennessee All Start Team and was named captain for the North team. Hart was also selected to play in the Blue-Grey American Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. An experience he will never forget.

Only 69 players out of 6,750 recruits were selected for each the East and West rosters. “It was a blessing to be selected from so many athletes,” Hart said about the Blue-Grey American Bowl. “Not everyone gets to participate in the all-American Bowl, so I take pride in that.”

“Everything about the experience was memorable, from being in the…

