SH Lions Win Big Over the Rockets

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lions basketball program traveled to Clarksburg to go head-to-head with the Clarksburg Rockets on Tuesday, February 7. The Lions wanted to collect their third win in a row after beating the Madison Academic Mustangs in their last outing. The Lions finished the game with a win and a final score of 75–51.

The Lions started the game by posting 16 points in the first quarter, while the Rockets had eight. In the second quarter, the Lions had their best quarter and added 25 huge points to their total, while the Rockets netted only eight points. The Lions headed to halftime leading by 22 points with a score of 41–19. The third quarter saw Scotts Hill score 21 points and Clarksburg add 20 points of their own. In the fourth quarter, the Lions accumulated 13 points to the Rockets’ 12, and the Lions collected the win.

The leading scorer for the Scotts Hill Lions was Hayden Smith. Smith scored…

For complete coverage, see the February 15th edition of The Lexington Progress.

