SH Lions Get a Huge Overtime Win Over Bolivar

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill basketball program was able to get a huge win over the Bolivar Tigers in overtime last Friday, February 10. The Lions had not won a game against Bolivar since they started going head-to-head two years ago. Scotts Hill and Bolivar were back and forth the entire game, but Scotts Hill secured the one-point win in overtime with a final score of 87-86.

The Lions came out of the first quarter scoring 23 big points to the Tigers’ 20. In the second quarter, Scotts Hill added 22 more points to their total, but Bolivar was able to post 24 points. The Lions went into halftime leading the Tigers by one point, 25-24. The Lions accumulated 13 points in the fourth quarter, and the Tigers scored 14 points to tie the game. Both teams managed to score 16 points apiece in the fourth quarter, sending the game into overtime. In overtime, the Lions put up 13 points and held the Tigers to 12, giving Scotts Hill the win.

The leading scorer for the Scotts Hill Lions was Luke Ledbetter. Ledbetter had an outstanding…

