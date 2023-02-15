Lady Tigers Defeat the Lady Eagles

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington Lady Tigers basketball program went head-to-head with the Chester County Lady Eagles this past Friday, February 10. The Lady Tigers were looking to get back in the win column after losing in their last outing. The Lady Tigers won the game by six points with a final score of 52-46 and got themselves another win on the season.

Lexington started out slow in the first quarter; the Lady Tigers only scored eight points while the Lady Eagles managed to get 12 points. The second quarter saw Lexington and Chester County post 13 points apiece. The Lady Tigers ended the first half trailing the Lady Eagles by 4 points with a score of 21-25. The second half started with Lexington netting 16 points to Chester County’s six, with Lexington taking the lead. In the fourth quarter, both teams scored 15 points apiece, giving the Lady Tigers the win.

The Lady Tigers were led in scoring by Shay Hollingsworth. Hollingsworth posted…

