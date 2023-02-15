Lady Lions Blow-out the Lady Rockets

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lady Lions basketball program headed to Clarksburg to face the Lady Rockets last Tuesday, February 7. Scotts Hill wanted to get two wins in a row after knocking off Madison Academic in their last game. The Lady Lions were able to collect their second win in a row over the Lady Rockets with ease and a final score of 63–37.

In the first quarter of play, the Lady Lions posted 18 points while the Lady Rockets posted 14 of their own. In the second quarter, Scotts Hill added 18 more points to their total, and Clarksburg scored 12. The Lady Lions went into halftime with a 10-point lead and a score of 36–26. The second half started with the Lady Lions scoring 16 points and holding the Lady Rockets to only six. The Lady Lions netted 11 points in the fourth quarter, while Clarksburg scored five, giving the Lady Lions the win.

Julie Hampton led the scoring punch for the Lady Lions. Hampton scored…

