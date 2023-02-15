History Was Made in 2022 As Two Officials Elected

Article by Steve Corlew-

Two Henderson Countians made history this past year, being elected to hold office.

With February being Black History Month, it seems fitting to recognize these two officials Tasha Carver and William “Jr.” Carter both sought office and won their respective elections.

Carver won election as County Clerk and Carter was selected as County Commissioner for the 1st District. Carver didn’t set out to break barriers when she ran for office.

“I had a lot of people asking, I prayed about it, and thought about it,” she said. “I had a lot of encouragement from the community and then brought it up to family and they started to encourage me,” Carver added.

She is the daughter of the late Rev. Norman Carver, and Ann Carver. Tasha Carver is a 1992 graduate of Lexington High School.

She has two children, Anfernee, 27, and Mekhi, 17, and her siblings Leigh Carver, Bryant Carver, and Crystal Carver-Pearson. Carver has worked in the County Clerk’s office for 24 years, so when Carolyn Holmes decided to retire, Carver saw…

