Lions Get a Big Homecoming Win

The Scotts Hill Lions basketball program had a homecoming matchup against the Adamsville Cardinals on Friday, January 27. The Lions were looking to get back to their winning ways after their loss in the previous game against the Riverside Panthers. The Lions ultimately came out of the contest with a win for the home crowd with a final score of 68-43.

The Lions started the game by posting 17 points in the first quarter while holding the Cardinals to only eight. In the second quarter, the Lions had their best quarter and added 22 points to their total, while the Cardinals only managed to score seven points in the quarter. The Lions headed to halftime leading by 24 points with a score of 39–15. The third quarter saw Scotts Hill score 19 points and Adamsville net 14 points of their own. In the fourth quarter, the Lions posted ten points to the Cardinals’ 14, and the Lions were able to secure the win.

The leading scorer for the Scotts Hill Lions was Luke Ledbetter. Ledbetter posted…

