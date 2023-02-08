LHS Tigers Collect Back-to-Back Wins

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington Tigers basketball team took on the Hardin County Tigers last Friday, February 3. Lexington wanted to collect back-to-back wins after beating McNairy County in the previous game. The Lexington Tigers knew it was going to be a hard-fought game, and they ultimately delivered the win for the home crowd. The Lexington Tigers won the game by nine points with a final score of 61-52.

The Lexington Tigers posted 17 points in the first quarter, while Hardin County accumulated 12. The second quarter saw Lexington add another 17 points to their total, and Hardin County had 13 points. Lexington went into halftime leading by nine points, 34-25. Lexington came out in the third quarter and posted 12 points while holding Hardin County to only eight, growing their lead. In the final quarter of play, Lexington scored 15 points, and Hardin County posted 19 of their own, giving Lexington the win by nine points.

The Lexington Tigers had Aiden Valle lead the team in scoring. Valle had a huge…

For complete coverage, see the February 8th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!