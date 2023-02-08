Lady Tigers Secure the Win over Hardin County

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington Lady Tigers basketball program faced off against the Hardin County Lady Tigers this past Friday, February 3. Lexington was coming off a big 30-point loss to McNairy in their last outing. The Lexington Lady Tigers wanted to get back in the win column. Lexington was able to secure a double-digit win over Hardin County with a 39-28 final score in the contest.

The Lexington Lady Tigers only scored five points in the first quarter but held Hardin County to three. In the second quarter, Lexington posted 12 points, and Hardin County added 14 points to their total. The score heading into halftime had both teams tied at 17 apiece. The Lexington Lady Tigers had another 12-point quarter to start the second half, while Hardin County only managed eight points. In the fourth quarter, Lexington was able to close out the game by scoring ten points and holding Hardin County to only three.

The Lexington Lady Tigers were led in scoring by Shay Hollingsworth. Hollingsworth put in…

