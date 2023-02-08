Lady Lions Defeat the Lady Mustangs

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lady Lions basketball program traveled to Jackson this past Friday, February 3, to take on the Madison Academic Lady Mustangs. Scotts Hill was looking to go back-to-back in the win column after their win over Adamsville in their last outing. The Lady Lions completed the back-to-back wins by beating the Lady Mustangs by 14 points with a score of 44-30.

In the first quarter of play, the Lady Lions had their worst quarter of the night, and the Lady Lions scored four points to the Lady Mustangs’ nine. In the second quarter, Scotts Hill posted a huge 24 points and held Madison to only five. The Lady Lions went into halftime with a 14-point lead and a score of 28-14. The Lady Lions and Lady Mustangs both accumulated eight points apiece in the third quarter. The final quarter of play saw both teams add eight more points apiece, giving the Lady Lions a 14-point win.

Julie Hampton and Heather Bartholomew led…

