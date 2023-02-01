LHS Tigers Defeated in Overtime by Hardin County

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington Tigers basketball team was set to face the Hardin County Tigers last Tuesday, January 24. Lexington was coming off of a homecoming upset against the Northside Indians, and they were looking to get things back on track with a win over Hardin County. The Lexington Tigers unfortunately were not capable getting back into the win column. Hardin County collected the win over Lexington with a final score of 66-72.

Lexington was able to score 11 points to start the game, but Hardin County posted 15 points of their own in the first quarter. The second quarter saw both teams score in single digits, with Lexington scoring five points and Hardin County scoring eight. Lexington went into halftime trailing by seven points with a score of 16-23. In the third quarter, Lexington posted 22 points and held Hardin County to 16, cutting the lead to one point. Lexington had another 22-point quarter in the fourth, while Hardin County posted 21 points, and this game headed to overtime. In overtime, Lexington netted six points, but it was not enough, as Hardin County scored ten and got the win.

The Lexington Tigers’ leading scorer was Aiden Valle. Valle had…

