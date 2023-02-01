Lady Tigers Get Back-to-Back Wins

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington Lady Tigers basketball program traveled to Savannah, TN, to face-off against the Hardin County Lady Tigers last Tuesday, January 24. Lexington was coming off a good win over the Northside Lady Indians the last time they were on the court. Lexington wanted to get back-to-back wins and get a streak going. The Lexington Lady Tigers were able to collect their second win in a row over Hardin County with a final score of 58-51.

The Lexington Lady Tigers got off to a good start, posting 14 points in the first quarter to Hardin County’s five. In the second quarter, Lexington only netted five points while Hardin County scored 12. Lexington went into halftime with a two-point lead and a score of 19-17. The third quarter saw Lexington and Hardin County score 14 points apiece. The final quarter of play had Lexington posting 10 points, and Hardin County added 12 points to their total, sending the game to overtime. The Lexington Lady Tigers were able to pull off the overtime win by scoring 15 points in overtime to Hardin County’s eight.

The scoring leader for the Lexington Lady Tigers was Kylie Waldrep. Waldrep posted an outstanding…

For complete coverage, see the February 1st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!