Lady Lions Homecoming Win over Adamsville

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lady Lions basketball program went head-to-head with the Adamsville Lady Cardinals last Friday, January 27. Scotts Hill was looking to get back in the win column after losing to their rival Riverside Lady Panthers in their last outing. The Lady Lions were able to collect a win in the contest over the Lady Cardinals with a final score of 53–47.

The first quarter of play saw the Lady Lions post 14 points while the Lady Cardinals were held to only seven. In the second quarter, Scotts Hill added 15 points to their total, but Adamsville netted 16 points. The Lady Lions went into halftime with a six-point lead and a score of 29-23. The second half started with the Lady Lions scoring 13 points, but the Lady Cardinals scored 16 points and cut into the Lady Lions’ lead. The Lady Lions were able to add 11 more points to their total and hold Adamsville to eight points, securing the win.

Julie Hampton led the scoring punch for the Lady Lions. Hampton scored…

For complete coverage, see the February 1st edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!