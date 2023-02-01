Lady Lions Fall to Rival Panthers

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lady Lions basketball team went up against their rival Riverside Lady Panthers last Tuesday, January 24. The Lady Lions wanted to get things back on track after their five-game winning streak ended last game against the Chester County Lady Eagles. The Lady Lions unfortunately suffered a 12-point loss to the Lady Panthers with a final score of 41-53.

The Lady Lions scored nine points in the first quarter but gave up 11 to the Lady Panthers. Scotts Hill struggled in the second quarter, netting only six points and allowing Riverside to score 15. The Lady Lions went into halftime down by 11 points with a score of 15–24. The start of the second half saw Scotts Hill and the Lady Panthers both post nine points apiece. In the fourth quarter, the Lady Lions had their best quarter, scoring 17 points, but Riverside scored 18 points and got the win.

Julie Hampton was the leading scorer for the Lady Lions. Hampton posted…

