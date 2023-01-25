Tigers Upset by the Patriots

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington High School Tigers basketball team was looking to get back in the win column after losing their last game to the Liberty Crusaders. The Tigers were set to face the Henry County Patriots last Monday, January 17. The Tigers badly wanted to get themselves back on track with a win over the Patriots at home, but the team could not handle Henry County in this game with a final score of 38-64.

Lexington started out the game slowly; the Tigers only managed to post five points to the Patriots’ 12 in the first quarter. In the second quarter, the Tigers added six more points but gave up ten to Henry County. The score at halftime had Lexington trailing by double digits with a score of 22-11. In the third quarter, the Tigers netted 13 points, but the Patriots still managed to…

For complete coverage, see the January 25th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!