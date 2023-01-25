SH Lions Beat Madison Academic

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill High School Lions basketball program was looking to get back on track. They had just collected their first loss of 2023 against the Bolivar Tigers on January 13. The Lions were going head-to-head with the Madison Academic Mustangs last Tuesday, January 17, at home. The Lions were able to grab another win over the Mustangs with a final score of 54-45.

Scotts Hill started the game a little slow, scoring only seven points to the Mustangs’ 12. The Lions turned it around by scoring 12 points while holding Madison to four in the second quarter. The score of the game heading into halftime was 19-16, with the Lions leading. At the start of the second half, the Lions posted 18 points and the Mustangs posted eight points. Scotts Hill started the fourth quarter with…

For complete coverage, see the January 25th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!