Lady Tigers Lose Rivalry Game

The Lexington Lady Tigers basketball team was coming off a big loss to the Henry County Lady Patriots last Tuesday, January 17. The Lady Tigers were really wanting to get things back on track with a win. Last Thursday, January 19, the Lady Tigers went up against their in-county rival Scotts Hill Lady Lions in a game that both teams wanted to win for pride. The Lady Tigers came out on the losing side, with the final score of the contest being 29–36 in favor of the Lady Lions.

The Lady Tigers started out the contest with a five-point first quarter while holding the Lady Lions to two points. The second quarter saw Lexington grow their lead, scoring 11 points as a team while Scotts Hill posted nine points of their own. The Lady Tigers headed into halftime with a five-point lead over the Lady Lions. The score at halftime was 16-11. The start of the second half was in favor of the Lady Lions, with Lexington putting up six points and Scotts Hill netting eight. The Lady Tigers went into the fourth quarter with…

