Lady Tigers Fall to Henry County

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Lexington High School Lady Tigers basketball program was looking to collect back-to-back wins after a huge win over Liberty on January 13. The Lady Tigers were set to face the Henry County Lady Patriots last Tuesday, January 17. The Lady Tigers were unable to collect their second win in a row, losing to the Lady Patriots with a final score of 42-51.

The Lady Tigers started out the game by scoring eight points to the Lady Patriots’ 15 in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Lexington had its best quarter of the game with 20 points and held Henry County to 12 points. The Lady Tigers headed into halftime with a one-point lead, and the score was 28-27. The start of the second half saw the Lady Tigers post only seven points and the Lady Patriots score 11. In the final quarter of play…

For complete coverage, see the January 25th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!