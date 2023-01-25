Lady Lions Go Four in a Row

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hills Lady Lions basketball program is on a roll to start the new year. The Lady Lions were set to face the Madison Academic Lady Mustangs last Tuesday, January 17. Scotts Hill came into this game fresh off a big win over Bolivar and on a winning streak. The Lady Lions were looking to get their fourth win in a row over the Lady Mustangs, and they were able to do it with ease. With a final score of 44–23, the Lady Lions defeated Madison Academic.

The Lady Lions ball club started the game with a ten-point lead in the first quarter while holding the Lady Mustangs to zero. In the second quarter, Scotts Hill posted 12 points, and the Lady Mustangs scored 11. The score heading into halftime saw Scotts Hill in the lead, 22-11. The third quarter was all Lady Lions again. The Lady Lions added 14 points to their total and only gave up four points to the Lady Mustangs. Scotts Hill and Madison Academic both…

