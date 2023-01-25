Deadline Set for Parkers Crossroads Election

Article by Steve Corlew-

The deadline is set for candidates to qualify for the Parker’s Crossroads City Commission.

Candidates have until noon on February 16th to file qualifying applications. Petitions may be picked up at the Henderson County Election Commission office, 435 West Church Street.

Candidates will run for a four-year term to fill one of the three commission seats. Tony Hardee was elected in 2021 to serve a two-year term. Hardee was filling the unexpired term of the late John Simonton.

The election will be Tuesday, May 2nd, at the Parkers Crossroads City Park.

