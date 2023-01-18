SH Lions Back-to-Back Wins

Article by Jordan Morris-

The Scotts Hill Lions basketball team has started the new year hot. The Lions were able to beat out their rival Riverside Panthers on January 6. Scotts Hill was set to take on the Hardin County Tigers last Monday, January 9. The Lions could not be tamed in this contest. The Lions would take a 61-50 win over Hardin County, and this gave the Lions back-to-back wins to start the new year.

Scotts Hill started out slow in the first quarter, only putting eight points on the board and allowing the Tigers to score 11 points. The Lions turned it around, scoring 16 points to Hardin County’s six in the second quarter. The Lions headed into halftime with the lead and a score of 24-17. The Lions came out of the third quarter growing their lead by recording 20 points to the Tigers’ 15. The fourth quarter saw Scotts Hill net 17 points and Hardin County score 18 points, giving the Lions their second win of 2023.

Luke Ledbetter was the Lions’ scoring leader in the contest. Ledbetter scored an absurd…

