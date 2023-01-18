Perry Signs with Freed-Hardeman

Article by Jordan Morris-

Another dream came true for a member of the Scotts Hill Lady Lions softball team on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Kiersten Perry was able to achieve her goal of making it to the collegiate level. Kiersten was surrounded by her family and friends, coaches, and teammates as she signed her letter of intent to continue her athletic career at the collegiate level. With a big smile on her face, she put the ink on the line that showed her commitment and the scholarship offered by Freed-Hardeman University.

Getting started, Kiersten was asked about what it meant to her personally to be a part of the SH Lady Lions softball program. She shared, “Being a part of the Lady Lions softball program, I get to play the sport I love and play it with the people I love.”

The next question presented to Kiersten was what her favorite memory was from her time on Scotts Hill’s softball team. She stated…

For complete coverage, see the January 18th edition of The Lexington Progress.

Subscribe Today!